Woman in her 40s found dead on railway tracks at Carnforth
A woman in her 40s was found dead by emergency services on railway tracks at Carnforth, British Transport Police said.
British Transport Police said they were called at 2.30pm on June 18 to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Carnforth railway station.
Officers responded with paramedics but sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A BTP spokesman said today: “We believe the deceased to be a woman in her 40s.”
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.