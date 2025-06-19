Woman in her 40s found dead on railway tracks at Carnforth

A woman in her 40s was found dead on the tracks at Carnforth railway station.

British Transport Police said they were called at 2.30pm on June 18 to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Carnforth railway station.

Officers responded with paramedics but sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTP spokesman said today: “We believe the deceased to be a woman in her 40s.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

The West Coast Main Line between Lancaster and Oxenholme was closed in both directions for hours due to the incident.