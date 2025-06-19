Woman in her 40s found dead on railway tracks at Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 15:22 BST
A woman in her 40s was found dead on the tracks at Carnforth railway station.placeholder image
A woman in her 40s was found dead on the tracks at Carnforth railway station.
A woman in her 40s was found dead by emergency services on railway tracks at Carnforth, British Transport Police said.

British Transport Police said they were called at 2.30pm on June 18 to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Carnforth railway station.

Most Popular

Officers responded with paramedics but sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A BTP spokesman said today: “We believe the deceased to be a woman in her 40s.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

The West Coast Main Line between Lancaster and Oxenholme was closed in both directions for hours due to the incident.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice