Woman found with stolen rucksack on Lancaster train
A rucksack stolen at Glasgow Central station was recovered from a train at Lancaster.
Officers reviewed CCTV at Glasgow Central station and identified a suspect and tracked her movements onto a train.
Police met the train at Lancaster and found the woman onboard.
After she was searched all the stolen property was recovered.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “Rucksack stolen at #Glasgow Central. Officers reviewed #CCTV, identified a suspect and tracked her movements onto a train.
"We met it at #Lancaster, found her aboard. Following a #StopSearch all the stolen property was recovered.
"She will have to attend court in Scotland.”