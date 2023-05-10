Woman fined for being drunk in charge of child under seven in Lancaster street
A woman from Lancaster has been fined for being drunk in a public place in charge of a child under the age of seven.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th May 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:30 BST
Eleanor Baker, 29, of Primrose Street, was sentenced at Preston Magistrates Court on May 4 after pleading guilty to being drunk in Dumbarton Road whilst she was in charge of a child under the age of seven.
As well as a £60 fine she was ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £24.