Woman arrested at Lancaster railway station after police find large amount of cash during search

A woman was arrested at Lancaster railway station after police were called for a 'concern for welfare'.

Police said they were called to meet a train at Lancaster for a ‘concern for welfare’ of a woman suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

A stop search led to the discovery of a significant amount of cash which she was unable to account for.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “#Lancaster: We were called to meet a train for a “concern for welfare” of a female suspected to be under the influence of drugs.