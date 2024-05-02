Woman arrested at Lancaster railway station after police find large amount of cash during search
Police said they were called to meet a train at Lancaster for a ‘concern for welfare’ of a woman suspected to be under the influence of drugs.
A stop search led to the discovery of a significant amount of cash which she was unable to account for.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
