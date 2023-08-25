News you can trust since 1886
When does school start? The latest term times and dates for Preston pr

With the start of the new school year almost upon us, here are all the available term-start dates for Preston’s primary schools.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST- 3 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST
All the latest term-times for Preston's primary schoolsAll the latest term-times for Preston's primary schools
All the latest term-times for Preston's primary schools

Acorns Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Ashton Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Ashton-on-Ribble St Andrew's Church of England Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Bamber Bridge St Aidan's Church of England Primary School - Friday, 1st September, 2023

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Brockholes Wood Community Primary School and Nursery - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Brookfield Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023 - Monday 4th September, 2023

Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Clayton Brook Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Cop Lane Church of England Primary School, Penwortham - Friday 1st September

Cottam Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Cuerden Church School, Bamber Bridge - Monday 4th September, 2023

Deepdale Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Eldon Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, Preston - Tuesday, 5th September, 2023

Fishwick Primary School - Tuesday, 5th September, 2023

Frenchwood Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Fulwood and Cadley Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Fulwood, St Peter's Church of England Primary School and Nursery - Tuesday, 5th September, 2023

Grimsargh St Michael's Church of England Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Higher Walton Church of England Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Highfield Priory School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Holme Slack Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Ingol, Preston - Monday 4th September, 2023

Howick Church Endowed Primary School - Friday, 1st September, 2023

Ingol Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Kennington Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Kingsfold Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Lea Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Lea Neeld's Endowed Church of England Primary School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Longsands Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Longton Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Lostock Hall Community Primary School - Friday, 1st September, 2023

Moor Nook Community Primary School - Friday, 1st September, 2023

New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Our Lady and St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Preston - Monday 4th September, 2023

Our Lady and St Gerard's Roman Catholic Primary School, Lostock Hall - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Penwortham Broad Oak Primary School - Friday, 1st September, 2023

Penwortham Middleforth Church of England Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Penwortham Primary School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Penwortham, St Teresa's Catholic Primary School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Pool House Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Preston Grange Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Preston Greenlands Community Primary School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Preston St Matthew's Church of England Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Queen's Drive Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Ribbleton Avenue Methodist Junior School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Royal Cross Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

Samlesbury Church of England School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Sherwood Primary School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood, Preston - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Augustine's Catholic Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Bernard's Catholic Primary School, Preston - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Preston - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Preston - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

St Ignatius' Catholic Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Brindle - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Preston - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Maria Goretti Catholic Primary School, Preston - Wednesday 6th September, 2023

St Mary Magdalen's Catholic Primary School - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

St Mary's and St Benedict's Roman Catholic Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Mary's Catholic Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Longton - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

St Patrick's Roman Catholic Primary School, Walton-le-Dale - Tuesday 5th September, 2023

St Stephen's CofE School - Monday 4th September, 2023

St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Preston - Monday 4th September, 2023

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

The Roebuck School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Walton-le-Dale Community Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Walton-le-Dale, St Leonard's Church of England Primary School - Friday, 1st September, 2023

Whitefield Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

Woodplumpton St Anne's CofE Primary School - Monday 4th September, 2023

