Watch Prime Minister Rishi Sunak being heckled over heating bill during visit to Eden Project Morecambe site

Blue skies greeted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visited Morecambe yesterday (January 19).

By Debbie Butler
21 hours ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 9:23am

The PM was in town following Wenesday’s announcement confirming the £50m government cash injection needed to make Eden Project Morecambe a reality.

Mr Sunak was joined on his visit by Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove.

Morecambe MP David Morris accompanied the pair as they took a stroll along the promenade to take a look at the Eden Project Morecambe site on land that once housed the Bubbles leisure complex.

One passer-by shouted: “Lend us 20 quid for my heating bill, Rishi.”

The Prime Minister did not respond to the shout and it was not clear if he heard.

The party also paid a visit to Morecambe’s iconic Midland hotel.

Following his visit to the site, Mr Sunak addressed business leaders and representatives about Eden Project Morecambe at The Platform entertainment venue.

1. Prime Minister visit

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (second left), with Morecambe MP David Morris, during a community visit to the Eden Project Morecambe site on Morecambe promenade today (January 19). Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales

2. Prime Minister visit

The Prime Minister at the Midland hotel in Morecambe.

Photo: Simon Walker/No10 Downing Street

Photo Sales

3. Prime Minister visit

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses the audience at The Platform.

Photo: Simon Walker/No10 Downing Street

Photo Sales

4. Prime Minister visit

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Morecambe today (Thursday January 19). Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales
Rishi SunakMorecambePrime MinisterDavid MorrisHousing