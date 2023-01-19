Watch cute puppies from Lancaster animal shelter play in the snow before they head off to their forever homes
Nine puppies at Animal Care Lancaster who were looking for permanent homes have all been adopted.
Decker, Snickers, Mars, Twirl, Galaxy, Whisper, Twix, Crunchy and Fudge, whose mum and dad were crossbreeds, have all been rehomed, said Animal Care.
Animal Care Lancaster posted an adorable video of the puppies playing in snow for the first time before they leave with their new owners.
They said they had been inundated with enquiries about adopting the pups from Blackpool and Preston, as well as Lancaster and Morecambe.
The puppies will be going to their new homes at the weekend.