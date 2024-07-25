Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We filmed behind the scenes at The Dukes Theatre preparations for another ambitious outdoor summer showbeing staged in Lancaster.

In the heart of Williamson Park, a summer tradition comes to life as The Dukes theatre company embarks on its ambitious production of Alice in Wonderland.

Set across four distinct stages within the park, this enchanting adaptation promises to transport audiences into a world of whimsy and wonder.

As the sun dappled paths and scenic groves transform into Alice’s fantastical realm, the film captures the magic of outdoor theatre while offering an intimate glimpse behind the curtain.

The Mad Hatter's tea party in Alice in Wonderland. Picture by Gabi Dawkins.

This film delves into the meticulous preparations that bring this beloved tale to life showcasing the dedication and creativity of cast and crew.

From technical rehearsals to costume design, we look at the collaborative effort to stage such a complex performance.

Each stage within the park presents its own unique challenges and opportunities but the result is an immersive theatrical experience, a kaleidoscopic journey through the magical

landscapes of Williamson Park.

View the Shots video at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52537918

The full cast of Alice in Wonderland includes: Eve Pereira (A Little Princess; Theatre By The Lake) as Alice, Helen Longworth (The Archers, Doctors; BBC, Coronation Street,

Emmerdale; ITV) who returns to the Dukes Park Show after starring as Baloo in 2022’s Jungle Book, as the Queen of Hearts; Katie Ball (Sing! On Tour; Universal Studios Japan) as the

Hatter, Ross Telfer (The Witcher; Netflix, A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Everyman Theatre Company) as the Caterpillar, Kira Hayes (Old Firm Friends; Seven Dials Playhouse) as the

Hare, Emma Nixon (The Wind in the Willows; Three Left Feet) and Megan Hickie (LIPA Sixth & The Arden School of Theatre) as White Rabbit/Swing.

Alice in Wonderland promises to be a mad-cap family adventure that will leave you spellbound from start to finish. So, don’t be late for this very important date!

Secure your tickets now and prepare to embark on the theatrical event of the season.

Alice in Wonderland runs on Tuesdays - Sundays at 7.15pm until August 25.