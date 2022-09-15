Watch as Singleton's Dairy in Longridge prepares for Queen's visit in 2008

Singleton’s was singled out because of its success in making locally produced cheese reach markets in countries from the Lebanon to Korea.

Here, in this archive video filmed by the Lancashire Post, we paid them a visit to see how preparations for the big day were coming along.

We are given a tour of Singleton's Dairy before, inset, the Queen's arrival in 2008

On the big day crowds lined the streets in Longridge as the Queen arrived in the town

Bill Riding, who jointly runs the firm with sister Tilly Carefoot, gave the Queen a guided tour of the factory to explain the process, before Her Majesty met the sales team, dairy farmers and other local dignitaries.