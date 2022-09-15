Watch as Singleton's Dairy in Longridge prepares for Queen's visit in 2008
It was back in July 2008 when Singleton’s of Longridge were getting ready for a very special visitor.
By Iain Lynn
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:36 pm
Singleton’s was singled out because of its success in making locally produced cheese reach markets in countries from the Lebanon to Korea.
Here, in this archive video filmed by the Lancashire Post, we paid them a visit to see how preparations for the big day were coming along.
Staff made redundant as renowned Lancashire cheese makers and sellers Singletons...
On the big day crowds lined the streets in Longridge as the Queen arrived in the town