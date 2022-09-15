News you can trust since 1886
Watch as Singleton's Dairy in Longridge prepares for Queen's visit in 2008

It was back in July 2008 when Singleton’s of Longridge were getting ready for a very special visitor.

By Iain Lynn
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:36 pm

Singleton’s was singled out because of its success in making locally produced cheese reach markets in countries from the Lebanon to Korea.

Here, in this archive video filmed by the Lancashire Post, we paid them a visit to see how preparations for the big day were coming along.

We are given a tour of Singleton's Dairy before, inset, the Queen's arrival in 2008

On the big day crowds lined the streets in Longridge as the Queen arrived in the town

Bill Riding, who jointly runs the firm with sister Tilly Carefoot, gave the Queen a guided tour of the factory to explain the process, before Her Majesty met the sales team, dairy farmers and other local dignitaries.

Mr Riding said: "I am so proud and honoured that she chose to come... And she said she would never look at Sage Derby in quite the same way again."

