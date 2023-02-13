Watch as Morecambe firefighter helps reunite mother with her baby daughter after amazing rescue following earthquake in Turkey
A Morecambe firefighter has helped rescue a 91-year-old lady from rubble after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.
A photo shows the incredible moment when Jim Davison, a fire crew manager from Morecambe, alongside colleagues Wayne Ward from Preston, Chris Jowett from Blackburn, and Jon Hardman from Chorley, pulled the survivor from an apartment building.
She was one of a number of survivors the team have successfully rescued.
Jim Davison along with his colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service rescued a mother from the rubble of a ruined building.
In an incredible moment caught on film, the woman was reunited with her two-year-old daughter after being pulled from the building.
Rescuers are racing to save hundreds of people trapped beneath the rubble after thousands of buildings collapsed in Turkey and Syria.
Jim flew out with fellow Lancashire Fire and Rescue colleagues, along with search dogs Davey and Sid.
The earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes has led to the deployment of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team.
The team is made up of volunteers from 15 fire services nationwide, who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnston said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Turkey and Syria who have been affected by the two dreadful earthquakes.
“I wish our firefighters all the best in Turkey. They are working in very challenging circumstances to try and rescue people who may still be trapped.
“I have the utmost respect for them. I know they will show their dedication, compassion, professionalism and skill.”