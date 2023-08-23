Vintage band perform big band classics when tour comes to Lancaster Grand

The critically acclaimed band have been making waves on the UK jazz scene with their warm, engaging, and energetic performances as they bring the sounds Swing Era back to life.

Audiences can expect to hear hits from the band’s latest album, including Exactly Like You and C’est Magnifique, as they take you on a journey celebrating the very best of the Swing Era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show also includes original arrangements of beloved classics, written by band members Simon Joyner and Mike Paul-Smith, which breathe new life into classic jazz hits.

Down for the Count All-Stars will perform at Lancaster Grand as part of their tour of the UK.

Down for the Count started life as a group of school friends in Buckinghamshire in 2005, in the inspiring environment of the Aylesbury Music Centre.

The band’s musical director Mike Paul-Smith said: “All of us took part in student orchestras and jazz bands and had amazing opportunities to perform at places like The Royal Albert Hall, on tour at The North Sea Jazz Festival, and at great concerts with famous jazz artists.

" Without the fantastic environment at our local music centre, we never would have had the idea to form the band and try to do the same sort of thing ourselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Century of Swing’ not only showcases the band’s exceptional talents, but unravels the genre’s rich history and origins.

Down for the Count All-Stars come to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, September 13.

Tickets from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/a-century-of-swing/