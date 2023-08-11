The Deputy Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Martin Bottoms, will be officially opening the Veincentre on Monday (August 14) at 1pm and will be cutting the ceremonial ribbon to welcome the clinic to Lancaster.

Veincentre Lancaster is located at Lancaster Business Park on Caton Road and offers patients safe, effective, and minimally invasive treatments to remove varicose veins and thread veins.

Their main treatments are endovenous laser ablation and foam sclerotherapy which are recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence as the gold standard treatments.

Veincentre will be opening at Lancaster business park on Monday. Picture from Google Street View.

The new clinic has created five jobs in the local area including a receptionist, staff nurses and specialist vascular consultants.

Veincentre have over 50 Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons who work in their clinics, specialising in the treatment of varicose veins and thread veins.

Veincentre have undergone rapid growth within the last three years, going from 11 clinics to over 30, and they are always looking to open clinics in new areas to fulfill their aim of making varicose vein and thread vein treatment accessible to as many people as possible.

To date, Veincentre have clinics in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Southampton and Glasgow to name a few.

Dr Sam Byott, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Veincentre in Lancaster said: “Lancaster is such a beautiful historic city and a perfect location to get to from the Lake District and surrounding Lancashire towns.

"We’re very grateful to the Deputy Mayor of Lancaster for taking time out of his busy schedule to officially open our clinic and looking forward to welcoming new and existing patients through our doors.

"Varicose veins affect 30% of the population and unfortunately won’t get better without treatment.

"They cause both cosmetic and symptomatic distress to patients and if left untreated can result in venous ulcers and varicose eczema.”

Veincentre is now the go-to provider for conditions related to venous insufficiency, especially varicose veins, thread veins and certain venous ulcers.