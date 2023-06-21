News you can trust since 1886
Vandals strike at village train station near Lancaster

Mindless vandals targeted a station on the Settle to Carlisle railway.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read

The yobs broke heritage glass windows at Horton Station and scrawled graffiti on the station platform.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police quoting log number NYP-21062023-0143.

Settle-Carlisle Railway @SettleCarlisle tweeted: “Mindless vandalism at Horton Station last night.

Vandals broke heritage windows at Horton-in-Ribblesdale train station.Vandals broke heritage windows at Horton-in-Ribblesdale train station.
"Heritage glass broken plus graffiti.

"If anyone has any information please contact @NYorksPolice quoting crime no. NYP-21062023-0143.”

Vandals scrawled graffiti on the platform at a village train station.Vandals scrawled graffiti on the platform at a village train station.
Vandals scrawled graffiti on the platform at a village train station.Vandals scrawled graffiti on the platform at a village train station.
Vandals scrawled graffiti on the platform at a village train station.Vandals scrawled graffiti on the platform at a village train station.
