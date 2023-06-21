Vandals strike at village train station near Lancaster
Mindless vandals targeted a station on the Settle to Carlisle railway.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
The yobs broke heritage glass windows at Horton Station and scrawled graffiti on the station platform.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police quoting log number NYP-21062023-0143.
Settle-Carlisle Railway @SettleCarlisle tweeted: “Mindless vandalism at Horton Station last night.
"Heritage glass broken plus graffiti.
"If anyone has any information please contact @NYorksPolice quoting crime no. NYP-21062023-0143.”