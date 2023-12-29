Vandals smash window at Lancaster shop that won festive display competition
Viva Interiors in Dalton Square, Lancaster, were the winners of the 2023 Lancaster Best Festive Window Competition organised by Lancaster BID with a fantastic Barbie-themed display.
A BID spokesman said: “After searching far and wide through Lancaster, eyeing up all the amazing Christmas windows, Lancaster has voted for its favourite! Viva Interiors!
"We handed the trophy to the girls today outside their amazing display.”
Days before they were presented with their trophy, they put pictures on their Facebook page of the festive window smashed.
A spokesman for Viva Interiors said: “Merry Christmas to our lovely customers, except the person who decided to smash in our windows yet again!"
People condemned the vandals on the Facebook post.
Diane Bassett said: “Mindless, senseless vandalism. You shouldn't have to put up with this, don't let it dull your sparkle.”
Tory Brockbank said: “What a shame your windows looked gorgeous. Hope you find who is responsible.”