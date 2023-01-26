Van stopped by police on M6 north of Lancaster was unsafe to drive
A white van seen by police driving on the M6 north of Lancaster was unsafe to drive due to a snapped rear spring.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted 28 minutes ago: “This van sighted M6 crabbing along in lane 1 M6 north.
"It was stopped at Burton Services.
"An examination of the van uncovered a snapped rear spring.
"Van issued with an immediate prohibition.
"It will have to have a fresh MOT done to be allowed back on the road.”