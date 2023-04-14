News you can trust since 1886
Unique opportunity to own your own brewery and pub in Lancaster city centre priced £335k

A Lancaster business which started out as a hobby and grew into a popular brewery and bar is on the market.

By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Bulk Street has been trading for more than four years with an ever growing fan base – but the owners feel it’s now the right time to hand over the reins to somebody else.

A homebrewing hobby and love of Belgian beer led Lancaster businessman Mike Dent to 'accidentally' open the craft beer pub and brewery in October 2018.

The decision to sell offers a unique opportunity for someone to acquire a successful craft beer brewing business together with a pub in the heart of Lancaster.

Accidental Brewery & Micropub is for sale with Fisher Wrathall Commercial as a going concern for offers in the region of £335,000.

Viewing is strictly by appointment through the office at 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN; call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]

The first floor bar.

1. Accidental Brewery & Micropub

The first floor bar. Photo: Submit

The premises in Bulk Street, Lancaster.

2. Accidental Brewery & Micropub

The premises in Bulk Street, Lancaster. Photo: National World

The craft beers are produced in a freehold brewery building.

3. Accidental Brewery & Micropub

The craft beers are produced in a freehold brewery building. Photo: Submit

The complete bar and brewery business is being sold as a going concern.

4. Accidental Brewery & Micropub

The complete bar and brewery business is being sold as a going concern. Photo: Submit

