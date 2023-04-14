A Lancaster business which started out as a hobby and grew into a popular brewery and bar is on the market.

Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Bulk Street has been trading for more than four years with an ever growing fan base – but the owners feel it’s now the right time to hand over the reins to somebody else.

A homebrewing hobby and love of Belgian beer led Lancaster businessman Mike Dent to 'accidentally' open the craft beer pub and brewery in October 2018.

The decision to sell offers a unique opportunity for someone to acquire a successful craft beer brewing business together with a pub in the heart of Lancaster.

Accidental Brewery & Micropub is for sale with Fisher Wrathall Commercial as a going concern for offers in the region of £335,000.

Viewing is strictly by appointment through the office at 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN; call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]

1 . Accidental Brewery & Micropub The first floor bar. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Accidental Brewery & Micropub The premises in Bulk Street, Lancaster. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Accidental Brewery & Micropub The craft beers are produced in a freehold brewery building. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . Accidental Brewery & Micropub The complete bar and brewery business is being sold as a going concern. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

