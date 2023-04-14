Unique opportunity to own your own brewery and pub in Lancaster city centre priced £335k
A Lancaster business which started out as a hobby and grew into a popular brewery and bar is on the market.
Accidental Brewery & Micropub in Bulk Street has been trading for more than four years with an ever growing fan base – but the owners feel it’s now the right time to hand over the reins to somebody else.
A homebrewing hobby and love of Belgian beer led Lancaster businessman Mike Dent to 'accidentally' open the craft beer pub and brewery in October 2018.
The decision to sell offers a unique opportunity for someone to acquire a successful craft beer brewing business together with a pub in the heart of Lancaster.
Accidental Brewery & Micropub is for sale with Fisher Wrathall Commercial as a going concern for offers in the region of £335,000.
Viewing is strictly by appointment through the office at 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN; call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]