Two people and dog rescued from Lancaster house fire
Two people and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Lancaster.
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands were called to a domestic premises on Granville Road in Lancaster at 6.04am on January 27.
Firefighters rescued two casualties and one dog.
Crews extinguished the fire, involving the front room of the property, using one hose reel, four breathing apparatus, one positive pressure ventilation unit, and a door ram.