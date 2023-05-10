News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Two new multi-million pound ferries will boost Heysham to Belfast freight capacity by 80%

Stena Line ferry company is constructing two new bespoke freight ferries for its expanding Heysham-Belfast freight service.

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th May 2023, 10:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:58 BST

The multi-million pound investment will significantly increase freight capacity on the route.

The unique tidal systems prevailing in Heysham can be challenging, so each vessel will be fitted with a bespoke marine technology configuration making it more resilient to the prevailing weather conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three bow thrusters will provide optimum maneuverability and reliability and a specially designed engine/propeller configuration will further enhance berthing capability in extreme weather.

What the new Stena “NewMax” vessel will look like. Picture by TommyChiaWhat the new Stena “NewMax” vessel will look like. Picture by TommyChia
What the new Stena “NewMax” vessel will look like. Picture by TommyChia
Most Popular

Each of the two new 147-meter vessels has been designed to maximise freight volumes and will provide 2,800 lane meters of capacity which is an 80% increase on current ship capacities.

The new vessels will be equipped to carry 12 passengers and 26 crew. The ‘NewMax’ vessels will be able to operate on methanol fuel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stena Line is currently working closely with the supply chain of methanol and has secured future volumes of e-methanol to fulfil its strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030.

Future proofing of the new vessels for electrification will also be another priority during construction providing in-built technologies that can take advantage of both battery propulsion and shore power, where this is available.

Paul Grant, Stena Line Trade Director said: “This is very significant day for Heysham-Belfast freight traffic. By adding an extra 80% capacity to the route, Stena Line has responded to growing demands from customers.

"We have operated a very popular service on Heysham-Belfast for several years now but with restricted capacity it has been challenging to meet increased market growth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With the extra capacity, we will now be able to significantly enhance our service on this route and complement our Birkenhead, Cairnryan and Holyhead services.”

Phil Hall, Mersey Port Director at Peel Ports Group, said: “The Heysham-Belfast freight service is extremely important to the Port of Heysham.

"The construction of Stena Line’s two new ferries will go a long way towards meeting increased customer demand, while the additional capacity will allow for enhanced services for our port users. It’s a fantastic project to be supporting, and we look forward to delivering a bigger and better freight service for our customers from 2025 onwards.”

Related topics:HeyshamCO2 emissions