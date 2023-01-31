The men were arrested yesterday (Monday, January 30) in Lancaster.

In total seven people have been arrested after police received reports of gunshots being discharged close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close around 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 25).

Damage to a car, consistent with a firearm being shot, was found in Ennerdale Close. A BMW car was driven from the scene following the incident and found a short time later off Meldon Road, Heysham. It is believed the vehicle had been stolen from a property in the Bay Horse area earlier the same evening.

Police on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster cordoned off a number of roads due to a police incident. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We can confirm a further two people have been arrested as we continue to investigate the circumstances around the discharge.

“Enquiries linked to further suspects are ongoing.

“We are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage from the area around the time of the offence.

“Please call us if you can help.”

To submit footage go to: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/witness-appeal-after-firearms-discharge

If you have any other information about what occurred you can report it on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1470 of January 25.

Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

*A 23-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of burglary and is in custody.

*A 35-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.

*A 26-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent has been bailed to April 27.

*A 42-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of burglary has been bailed to April 27.

*A 28-year-old woman from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed to April 27.

*A 30-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to April 28.