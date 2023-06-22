News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Two men jailed for drug dealing caught in police raid on Morecambe Travelodge

A pair of county lines drug dealers who checked into a Travelodge in Morecambe were caught following a police raid.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

Wesley Bristow, 34, and Harrison Galloway, 19, travelled to the seaside town to sell class A drugs but on October 5, 2022, Lancashire Police received 'community intelligence' that the pair were up to no good.

Officers raided two rooms at the Euston Road hotel, and in one room found Bristow, Galloway and their girlfriends, along with drugs, cash, weapons and mobile phones, Preston Crown Court heard.

Approximately £1,000 of heroin and crack was seized, along with £3,900 cash in a black bag which Bristow said was his.

Preston Crown Court Preston Crown Court
Preston Crown Court
Most Popular

Officers also recovered two lock knives, a hunting knife and six mobile phones.

All four occupants of the room were arrested and cautioned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their girlfriends were released with no further action, the court heard.

Recorder Nicholas Owen-Casey sentenced Bristow, of Blackbrook Road, Dudley, to 48 months in prison for drug dealing.

Galloway, of Keresley End, Coventry was sentenced to 27 months youth custody for drug dealing.

The judge also ordered forfeiture of the drugs, weapons and phones.