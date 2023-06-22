Two men jailed for drug dealing caught in police raid on Morecambe Travelodge

Wesley Bristow, 34, and Harrison Galloway, 19, travelled to the seaside town to sell class A drugs but on October 5, 2022, Lancashire Police received 'community intelligence' that the pair were up to no good.

Officers raided two rooms at the Euston Road hotel, and in one room found Bristow, Galloway and their girlfriends, along with drugs, cash, weapons and mobile phones, Preston Crown Court heard.

Approximately £1,000 of heroin and crack was seized, along with £3,900 cash in a black bag which Bristow said was his.

Preston Crown Court

Officers also recovered two lock knives, a hunting knife and six mobile phones.

All four occupants of the room were arrested and cautioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their girlfriends were released with no further action, the court heard.

Recorder Nicholas Owen-Casey sentenced Bristow, of Blackbrook Road, Dudley, to 48 months in prison for drug dealing.

Galloway, of Keresley End, Coventry was sentenced to 27 months youth custody for drug dealing.