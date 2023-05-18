News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Two men arrested after cyclist threatened with screwdriver, punched and robbed on canal towpath at Hest Bank

Two men have been arrested after a robbery on the canal at Hest Bank.

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th May 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:17 BST

Police said they were called at 1.33pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Rushley Drive in Hest Bank to a report of a robbery.

The cyclist aged 49 was approached by two men on the canal towpath who threatened him with the screwdriver then punched him in the face and chest before taking the bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspects left the scene in the direction of Carnforth.

The robbery happened on the canal towpath near Hest Bank Lane. Picture from Google Street View.The robbery happened on the canal towpath near Hest Bank Lane. Picture from Google Street View.
The robbery happened on the canal towpath near Hest Bank Lane. Picture from Google Street View.
Most Popular

The first man was described as an Asian male, late teens, early twenties wearing a black waterproof top.

The second man was described as a white male, late teens, early twenties with curly hair on the top wearing black clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bike is a red pushbike with quick release wheels and front and rear suspension.

If anyone has any information, contact DC Heidi Bradley on [email protected] or phone 101 quoting log number LC-20230517-0745.

Police arrested two men in connection with the robbery on Thursday afternoon and investigations are continuing.