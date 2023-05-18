Two men arrested after cyclist threatened with screwdriver, punched and robbed on canal towpath at Hest Bank

Police said they were called at 1.33pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Rushley Drive in Hest Bank to a report of a robbery.

The cyclist aged 49 was approached by two men on the canal towpath who threatened him with the screwdriver then punched him in the face and chest before taking the bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspects left the scene in the direction of Carnforth.

The robbery happened on the canal towpath near Hest Bank Lane. Picture from Google Street View.

The first man was described as an Asian male, late teens, early twenties wearing a black waterproof top.

The second man was described as a white male, late teens, early twenties with curly hair on the top wearing black clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bike is a red pushbike with quick release wheels and front and rear suspension.

If anyone has any information, contact DC Heidi Bradley on [email protected] or phone 101 quoting log number LC-20230517-0745.