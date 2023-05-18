Two men arrested after cyclist threatened with screwdriver, punched and robbed on canal towpath at Hest Bank
Two men have been arrested after a robbery on the canal at Hest Bank.
Police said they were called at 1.33pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Rushley Drive in Hest Bank to a report of a robbery.
The cyclist aged 49 was approached by two men on the canal towpath who threatened him with the screwdriver then punched him in the face and chest before taking the bike.
The suspects left the scene in the direction of Carnforth.
The first man was described as an Asian male, late teens, early twenties wearing a black waterproof top.
The second man was described as a white male, late teens, early twenties with curly hair on the top wearing black clothing.
The bike is a red pushbike with quick release wheels and front and rear suspension.
If anyone has any information, contact DC Heidi Bradley on [email protected] or phone 101 quoting log number LC-20230517-0745.
Police arrested two men in connection with the robbery on Thursday afternoon and investigations are continuing.