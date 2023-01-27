News you can trust since 1886
Two men and a woman arrested after suspected shooting on Ridge estate in Lancaster

Detectives investigating after a suspected shotgun was fired in Lancaster have arrested three people.

By Debbie Butler
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 4:58pm

Police were called to reports of gunshots being discharged close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close on the Ridge estate around 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 25).

Damage to a car, consistent with a firearm being fired, was found in Ennerdale Close.

Police at the scene of the suspected shooting on the Ridge estate in Lancaster on Thursday. Picture by Joshua Brandwood
Armed officers have since executed warrants at four addresses and searched a number of properties.

Three people – two men and a woman – have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 26-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent while a 42-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 28-year-old woman from Lancaster has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All are currently in custody.

Police are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage from the area around the time of the offence. To help go to https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/witness-appeal-after-firearms-discharge