Two men accused of attempted murder following Morecambe shooting plead guilty to new charges

Two men due to stand trial for attempted murder in connection with a Morecambe shooting have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

By Michelle Blade
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 11:42am

Levi McCandlish, 26, of Borwick Court, Morecambe and Joshua David Giles, 20, of Pendlebury Road, Swinton, Manchester were due to go on trial today, Monday, January 9 charged with attempted murder.

Last year at Preston Crown Court they both pleaded guilty to GBH with intent and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life following the incident in an alleyway off Skipton Street in Morecambe.

The pair will be sentenced on January 18, 2023 at Preston Crown Court.

Preston Crown Court
A 13-year-old boy alleged to have been involved in the shooting in Morecambe has had his case dropped.