Levi McCandlish, 26, of Borwick Court, Morecambe and Joshua David Giles, 20, of Pendlebury Road, Swinton, Manchester were due to go on trial today, Monday, January 9 charged with attempted murder.

Last year at Preston Crown Court they both pleaded guilty to GBH with intent and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life following the incident in an alleyway off Skipton Street in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will be sentenced on January 18, 2023 at Preston Crown Court.

Preston Crown Court