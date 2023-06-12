News you can trust since 1886
Two houses in Lancaster damaged after fire broke out

Two houses were damaged by a fire which broke out between the two properties in Lancaster.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the fire on Cedar Road, Lancaster at 1.41pm on June 10.

The fire involved fencing between two properties which caused fire damage to guttering on both properties.

Fire crews used two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera and remained at the scene for forty minutes.

Two houses on Cedar Road in Lancaster were damaged by a fire that broke out. Picture from Google Street View.Two houses on Cedar Road in Lancaster were damaged by a fire that broke out. Picture from Google Street View.
Two houses on Cedar Road in Lancaster were damaged by a fire that broke out. Picture from Google Street View.
