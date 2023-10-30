Two dogs seized by police after horses attacked in field in Lancaster
Police were called to a report of two dogs dangerously out of control near to Beaumont College in Lancaster at 7.10am on Saturday, (October 28).
The report said that the dogs had attacked several horses in the nearby fields.
Since then, both dogs have been located and the owner identified.
The dogs have been seized and taken to kennels whilst an investigation is underway.
A police spokesman said: “We appreciate how upsetting this incident will have been for the community and we want to reassure everyone that we take reports of dangerous dogs extremely seriously.
"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.
“If you have any information or saw anything that might help our investigation please contact us on 101 quoting log 0303 of October 28.”
In an emergency always call 999.