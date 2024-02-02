Trial for Lancaster homeless man accused of aggressive begging and anti-social behaviour
A homeless man from Lancaster who appeared in court accused of aggressive begging and anti-social behaviour will face a trial.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Dube, 44, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order on January 30 in Morecambe by acting in a verbally aggressive anti-social manner and using foul and threatening language when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.
The case has been sent for trial and Dube was remanded in custody until a hearing at Preston Crown Court on February 28.