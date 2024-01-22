Trial date set for four people accused of seriously assaulting man in Morecambe
Four people accused of seriously assaulting a man in Morecambe are to go on trial.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Stacey Louise Hatfield, 32, of Cleveland Groves, Morecambe, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street Bradford, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
All four are to go on trial at Preston Crown Court on June 17.