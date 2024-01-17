News you can trust since 1886
Trapped driver rescued by firefighters after crash on Lancaster road

A driver trapped in their car after a crash on a Lancaster road had to be rescued by firefighters.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
Two fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster, together with an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, attended a road traffic collision on Little Fell Lane, Lancaster at 11.03am on January 16.

The incident involved one vehicle.

Firefighters used stabilisation struts, a Tirfor winch, and a hooligan tool to released the driver from their vehicle.

The driver was then placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

