Trailer stolen from village near Lancaster returned to its owner

Police reunited a stolen trailer with its rightful owner two days after the theft.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Police returned a stolen trailer to its rightful owner two days after the theft. Picture from Lancashire Police.Police returned a stolen trailer to its rightful owner two days after the theft. Picture from Lancashire Police.
The trailer was stolen from Cockerham on Sunday at 11.30pm.

If anyone was in the area at this time and saw anything please let the rural police team know by emailing [email protected].

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted on Tuesday: “Today Morecambe/Lancaster RTF have reunited this trailer, stolen from Cockerham on Sunday at 23.30hrs, with its rightful owner.

"If anyone was in the area at this time and saw anything please let us know at [email protected].”