Touching moment Tyson Fury pays respect to the Queen by laying flowers outside Buckingham Palace along with wife Paris
Touching video footage has emerged of the moment Tyson Fury paid his respects to the Queen by laying flowers outside Buckingham Palace along with wife Paris.
The videos - filmed by a passer-by - show the touching tribute from the British world heavyweight champion boxer.
Fury, 34, can be seen wearing a grey shirt and jeans, while his glamorous wife, Paris, dons bright pink trousers, a blouse and heels.
The pair linked hands and posed for pictures before Tyson lay the bouquet down on the floor on Thursday (Sept 15).
Sharing pictures of the tribute on social media, his touching hand-written message read: "To our Queen, Great may your bed be in Heaven. Love from Tyson and Paris xx Gypsy King x."
Eileen Brown, 64, who filmed the video while passing through the area, said: "I actually spotted his bodyguard first - then afterwards I realised who it was.
"It didn't seem like many people recognised him - that's the feeling I got.