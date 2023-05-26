News you can trust since 1886
Tipper truck stopped by police on M6 at Lancaster was overloaded

A tipper truck spotted travelling on the M6 at Lancaster was stopped by police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th May 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:52 BST

Police said on inspection the rear anti roll bar was not connected properly and it was overweight.

The driver was dealt with for offences and the vehicle was immediately prohibited.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: “ This tipper spotted travelling M6 at Lancaster. It was stopped at junction 34.

This tipper truck stopped on the M6 near Lancaster by police was dangerously overloaded. Picture from Lancs Road Police.This tipper truck stopped on the M6 near Lancaster by police was dangerously overloaded. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
"On inspection the rear anti roll bar was not connected properly and it was overweight.

"Driver dealt with for offences and vehicle placed on immediate prohibition.”

The rear anti roll bar was not connected properly and it was overweight. Picture from Lancs Road Police.The rear anti roll bar was not connected properly and it was overweight. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
