Thousands of Morecambe Bay patients have ops cancelled as NHS strikes continue

New NHS England figures show University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust cancelled 604 appointments or operations initially scheduled between September 19 and 23 as a direct result of strike action by NHS staff.

It means the total number of treatments cancelled grew to 4,130 over the last year.

The number of inpatient and outpatient appointments and operations cancelled due to strikes across England surpassed one million following the first co-ordinated strike by junior doctors and consultants in history earlier this month.

Strikes have been conducted by various NHS staff members including consultants, junior doctors, nurses, and ambulance workers. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The British Medical Association said it did not want to cause further disruption to patient care, but the strikes "are about the long-term sustainability of the NHS and ensuring there are trained doctors around to care for all patients in the future".

Strikes have been conducted by various NHS staff members including consultants, junior doctors, nurses and ambulance workers.

This week, consultants and junior doctors are striking for three days until tomorrow (October 4).

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: "Today marks the grim milestone of over one million appointments cancelled as a result of strikes, with co-ordinated and calculated industrial action by the BMA creating further disruption and misery for patients and NHS colleagues.

"Regrettably, the BMA is threatening to escalate strike action again next month, which would mean the number of cancellations rising further and adding to the pressures on health services as we head into winter."

Mr Barclay said medics have "received a fair and reasonable pay rise as recommended by the independent pay review bodies".

He added: "Those who started their hospital training this year are receiving a 10.3% pay increase, with the average junior doctor getting 8.8% and consultants are receiving a 6% pay rise alongside generous reforms to their pensions, which was the BMA’s number one ask.”

