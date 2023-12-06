Thieves have stolen gym equipment from Ryelands Park in Lancaster that was only installed last year.

Lancaster City Council said that a section of the outdoor gym equipment at Ryelands Park had been "cut off and taken" on Sunday evening.

Lancaster City Council said on their Facebook page: “Disappointing news from Ryelands Park – some of the gym equipment has been stolen.

“Part of the popular equipment was cut off and taken on Sunday evening.

“The park was refurbished thanks to the fundraising efforts of The Friends of Ryelands Park and installed by our parks team last year.

“The theft has been reported to the police and if you saw anything, you can contact police on 101.

A post on the Ryelands Park Facebook page said: “We are devastated that this has happened, considering all the hard work our volunteers and friends group put in to fundraise for this well used equipment that benefited the community.