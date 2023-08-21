News you can trust since 1886
Thief who stole golf buggy from Garstang Golf Club caught by police dog

A thief who stole a golf buggy from Garstang Golf Club was caught by a police dog unit in nearby gardens.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:28 BST
A police officer on the beat.A police officer on the beat.
Police said a security guard reported a golf buggy being stolen from Garstang Golf Club last week.

Nearby patrols flooded the area and the golf buggy was found and returned within five minutes of being taken.

The thief was seen by police and @LancsPolDogUnit tracked and detained the thief in nearby gardens.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on August 14: “Security guard reports a golf buggy being stolen at Garstang Golf Club.

"Nearby #RPU and #HZpatrols flood area.

"Golf buggy found and returned within five minutes of being taken.

"Offender sighted and @LancsPolDogUnit track and detain in nearby gardens.”