Labour have won both seats for Lancaster and Wyre and Morecambe and Lunesdale.

In Lancaster and Wyre, the results are as follows:

Nigel Alderson (Reform UK): 6866

Peter Gordon Cartridge (Conservative Party): 10062

The declaration of the Lancaster and Wyre MP at Lancaster town hall by High Sheriff of Lancashire Helen Bingley.

Jack Lenox (Green): 5236

Matt Severn (Liberal Democrats) : 1529

Cat Smith (Labour Party) : 19315 (ELECTED)

The turnout was 57.8% with a total of 43,207 votes cast.

Ms Smith said: “Thank you, I’d like to thank the returning officers and the elections team and everyone who has taken part in either being at the polling stations or counting this evening. I’d also like to thank the police for ensuring the poll was conducted safely and I have to thank my election agent James Groves for helping me secure this historic fourth Labour term here in Lancaster.

"I want to thank my office team who continue to support me day in day out and the wider campaign team who campaigned in all weathers to ensure we managed to get the message out. And I will pay tribute to my fellow candidates who stood because democracy only works when candidates step forward and give up their own time and volunteer.

"I want to say the biggest thanks to the voters of Lancaster and Wyre who’ve put their trust in me and to those who have not voted for me I will work tirelessly to be the voice for our whole community regardless of how people voted. And there will be many who put their trust in Labour for the very first time and I will do everything I can to deliver that change that you voted for.”

And in Morecambe and Lunesdale, the results are:

Lizzi Collinge (Labour Party): 19603 (ELECTED)

Gina Dowding (Green): 2089

Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats): 4769

David Thomas Morris (Conservative): 13788

Barry Michael Parsons (Reform UK): 7810

The turnout was 63.1 per cent.

Lizzi Collinge said: “It feels absolutely fantastic to be Morecambe’s MP my team have been working so hard for this and Labour has been working so hard across the country to rebuild trust and I can’t believe it really.

"Looking forward to day one and building the country back up.

"I think the boundary changes inevitably changed things obviously there is different areas of the constituency, we now have parts of Westmorland, Skerton has gone back to Lancaster, and just on a demographic level of course that changes how people vote.