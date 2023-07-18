The Dukes returns with a summer of theatre and film in Lancaster's Williamson Park

Audiences are invited to join the Dukes for a full summer takeover at the picturesque Williamson Park in Lancaster where they can immerse themselves in exciting film and theatre.

Guests can look forward to the anticipated return of Sunset Screenings, the Dukes’ premier outdoor cinema experience.

From September 1-10, audiences can immerse themselves in a unique outdoor cinema experience.

A previous Sunset Screenings event in Williamson Park in Lancaster. Picture by Darren Andrews.

The Dukes will be showing ten fantastic films including brand new blockbuster Barbie and beloved favourites such as Top Gun Maverick, The Greatest Showman, Pretty Woman, IT, and Mamma Mia.

Leading up to Sunset Screenings the Dukes park show will be taking off on an epic whirlwind adventure, delighting audiences once again with, Around the World in 80 Days, from July 21- August 27.

Audiences will be invited to follow Phileas Fogg, as he races against the clock by trains, boats, elephants and balloons to travel around the world in 80 days in this epic whirlwind adventure for the whole family.

The stunning backdrop of Williamson Park in Lancaster provides the perfect setting for this epic whirlwind adventure.

The cast for 80 Days has now been fully revealed, featuring six stellar actors who will bring the story to life amongst the immersive sets, lighting, music and even smells which will pull you even further into the action.

The Dukes advise advance bookings for both Sunset Screenings and Around The World In 80 Days.