The Dukes outdoor walkabout theatre production returns to Lancaster’s Williamson Park

This show is one of the biggest outdoor park shows that the Dukes have undertaken, with over 44 costumes, 32 hats, 12 pairs of shoes, two wigs and four moustaches, to support six actors playing over 32 different characters!

Audiences will be invited to follow Phileas Fogg, as he races against the clock by trains, boats, elephants and balloons to travel around the world in 80 days in this epic whirlwind adventure for the whole family.

Adapted by writer Andrew Pollard (writer of last year's sell out show, The Jungle Book), you can expect an adventure of a lifetime that introduces everyone to all the sights, sounds, smells, food and cultures of the people around the world.If you’ve not attended a park show before, it’s a unique experience, where the audience travel around the beautiful Williamson Park in Lancaster, moving to different locations to watch each scene unfold.

Philleas on a train engine in Around The World In 80 Days. Picture by Gabi Dawkins.

Many audience members arrive early to enjoy picnics overlooking the stunning Morecambe Bay, it’s a wonderful family friendly event.

Around the World in 80 Days will be directed by Sarah Punshon, who also directed The Dukes’ last outdoor production of The Jungle Book in 2022.

Around the World in 80 Days runs on Tuesdays - Sundays at 7.15pm until August 27.

Tickets must be booked in advance.

Aouda in the jungle in Around The World In 80 Days. Picture by Gabi Dawkins.

