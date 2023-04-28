The best hotels in Morecambe: These are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Morecambe, according to Google reviews
As Morecambe’s popularity as a staycation destination increases, so does the need for good accommodation.
Filming of TV drama, The Bay, and the go-ahead for Eden Project Morecambe have played their part in putting our town firmly on the map with plenty of visitors looking for somewhere decent to rest their heads.
We’ve taken a look at Google to find the hotels, bed & breakfasts, and guest houses in Morecambe with the highest ratings.
A total of 14 accommodation providers in the resort have a rating of 4.5 or higher from at least 20 Google reviews.
Here they are in no particular order.
