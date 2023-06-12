Teen airlifted to hospital after suffering head injury at Appleby horse fair

Police said emergency services attended Appleby following the incident in which a 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury.

Cumbria Police and NWAS were alerted at around 6.40pm on June 9 that a teenager had jumped off the back of a moving vehicle and hit his head off the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers first on the scene provided first aid prior to handing over to NWAS colleagues.

A teenager had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering a head injury at Appleby horse fair. Picture from Cumbria Police.

The incident occurred on Long Marton Road, close to the junction with Belgravia in Appleby.

An investigation is ongoing.

The family of the teenager - who was taken from the scene to hospital by air ambulance – were contacted and made aware of the incident.

Cumbria Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what occurred and has yet to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report online at https://orlo.uk/v3yjA quoting incident number 233 of June 9 2023.