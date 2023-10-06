News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Take a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Lancaster Grand

The show all Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons fans have been waiting for is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre next year.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Oh What A Night! takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many, many more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Selling over 100 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Oh What A Night comes to Lancaster Grand and is a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.Oh What A Night comes to Lancaster Grand and is a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Oh What A Night comes to Lancaster Grand and is a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Most Popular

Oh What A Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia.

The show is on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7.30pm.

Call the box office 01524 64695 or visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/