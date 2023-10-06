Take a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Lancaster Grand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oh What A Night! takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many, many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selling over 100 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oh What A Night comes to Lancaster Grand and is a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Oh What A Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia.

The show is on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7.30pm.