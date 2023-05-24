News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means

‘Support can be life-changing’: behind the scenes at Preston’s 150-year-old sight-loss charity Galloway’s

Galloway's has been supporting blind and partially-sighted people for over 150 years. The Preston-based charity’s mission has always been to create positive change for visually-impaired people living in a sighted world. And they’re as committed to that cause now as they were in the 1800s.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Galloway'sGalloway's
Galloway's

Aiming to engineer a world in which every visually-impaired person is empowered to realise their hopes and dreams and fulfil their potential, Galloway’s expert staff keenly understand how frightening and overwhelming losing your sight can be. As a result, they seek to promote greater independence and to minimise the effects of reduced vision.

Galloway’s dedicated team of staff and volunteers are always on-hand to support anyone requiring help, with CEO Iain Pearson recently marking 12 months in-post. “I worked in the voluntary sector before joining Galloway’s,” says Iain. “I knew about the charity because it’s local to Lancashire, because it’s well-established, and because of its good reputation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When I saw the CEO job became available, it piqued my interest,” adds Iain, 46, who lives in Leyland. “A year later, here I am. It’s my first CEO job, so it’s been a case of learning on the go, but it’s been really good. I’ve spent a lot of time making sure we’ve got a proper plan moving forwards, but I’ve also really got to understand the world of sight-loss.

Galloway'sGalloway's
Galloway's
Most Popular

“I was new to that, so getting to grips with different eye conditions, meeting the staff with lived experience, and hearing people’s backstories has been a real learning curve,” Iain continues. “The role has also really brought home the challenges charities face nowadays - it’s getting harder to run charities because of the increasing costs of everything we do.

“It puts a real pressure on us at a time when we want to attract and retain staff. Every aspect of operating a charity is becoming more expensive and harder, but that just makes driving income and getting money coming in more crucial. There aren’t many easy decisions and we’re careful about what direction we go in because it’s tough out there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tough as it may be, the impact Galloway’s has is undeniable. In the past year alone, the charity has supported 4,240 people, sent out 16,685 audio publications and newspapers, reached out to 335 new people living with sight loss across the North West, and carried out 227 low-vision assessments both digitally and in person.

From working with families to build people’s skills and confidence to offering advice, training, and a range of activities for visually-people, Galloway’s truly changes lives with its outstanding work, which is something everyone can be tremendously proud of, according to Iain.

Galloway'sGalloway's
Galloway's

“We’re here to help, and that’s fulfilling,” he explains. “The services we offer are absolutely fantastic; the activities and support can be life-changing. I’ve seen that impact so many times, which makes my job easier because you feel grounded and you realise why we’re doing this. It’s all about supporting people who are blind and partially-sighted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have to be dynamic, because there are opportunities out there for us,” Iain adds. “It’s a challenging time, but Galloway’s has to be the master of its own destiny.”

Interested in volunteering with Galloway’s or donating? Head to https://www.galloways.org.uk/how-you-can-help

Related topics:GallowayPrestonLancashireLeylandNorth West