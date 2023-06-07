Star of hit travel series ‘Trip Hazard’ brings her tour to Lancaster Grand

Join Rosie at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Monday October 23, 8pm, as she ponders whether she is a national treasure, a little prick, or somewhere in between!

This show is guaranteed to be full of unapologetic cheekiness, nonsensical fun, and unadulterated joy from the triple threat herself.

Best known for her hit travel series Trip Hazard and Mission: Accessible, and for numerous appearances on shows The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Cats Does

Rosie Jones: Triple Threat, coming to Lancaster Grand.

Countdown, Hypothetical, Mock the Week, The Ranganation and Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back to name just a few!

‘Rosie embodies pure joy. She packs in the jokes, quick wit and has the audience in the palm of her hand’ ★★★★★ (Entertainment Focus)

‘Elegantly crafted and mischievous to its bones’ ★★★★ (Scotsman)

