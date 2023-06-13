Special visit by herd of horses makes Lancaster hospice patient’s day
Four horses along with their owners came to see a patient at St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
The horses came to the bedside of their friend who is a patient at the hospice.
A spokesman for St John’s Hospice said: “Everyone was delighted and uplifted by the visit.
"Thank you so much to everyone for making the effort in today’s heat!
"The visiting herd also very kindly took the time to meet other patients staying with us.
“St John’s Hospice understands how important animals are to many people and we will always try our best to allow visits from them – no matter the size!”