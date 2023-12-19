Six people were arrested at a house in Morecambe on suspicion of dangerous driving after a stolen car was abandoned nearby.

Police said they had a report of a car jacking with the car being driven dangerously.

It turned out that the car was believed to be stolen and not car jacked.

The black Land Rover was abandoned on Whitmore Close in Poulton, Morecambe.

Six local men were arrested at an address nearby on suspicion of dangerous driving.

They have all since been bailed whilst enquiries are ongoing.

The incident was on Saturday, December 16.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20231216-0665.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.