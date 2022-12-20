'Selfish' thieves steal bottles of water left for Morecambe care home residents

The bottles of water were left outside The Sands Care Home in Morecambe yesterday (Monday) and were also for the over 55s flats next door.

Water in parts of Morecambe was turned off yesterday (Monday) by United Utilities as they tackled burst pipes in the district.

They also said the water supply was turned off in order to refill reservoirs which provide water to homes and businesses in the area.

Sands Care Home Morecambe. Picture from Google Street View.

The Sands Care Home said on their Facebook page: “After the lovely donations received on Friday, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank those individuals who felt it was appropriate to help themselves to the bottles of water, provided by United Utilities for use by our residents and those in the over 55 flats next door.