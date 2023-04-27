News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
52 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
2 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
3 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
3 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

See if you can spot yourself in our 36 crowd photos from Lancaster's Highest Point festivals through the years

With just two weeks to go until Lancaster’s Highest Point 2023, excitement is already building for this year’s festival.

By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST

Our archives contain many pictures taken at the event over the last few years and these include many shots of the crowds.

So to get you in the mood for Highest Point 2023, we’ve put together this gallery using 36 of those crowd photos.

See if you can spot yourself but if you don’t, keep a look out for our second instalment which we’ll be publishing later this week.

Highest Point Festival in 2022.

1. Highest Point

Highest Point Festival in 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Strike a pose.

2. Highest Point

Strike a pose. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
The balloon entertainer starts his show at the family fun day in September 2021.

3. Highest Point

The balloon entertainer starts his show at the family fun day in September 2021. Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Families enjoy the sunshine in 2021.

4. Highest Point

Families enjoy the sunshine in 2021. Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Lancaster