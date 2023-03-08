Renowned for her comedy, her fearless approach to tackling mental well-being, and her ability to make audiences laugh and cry in equal measure, I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was, is set to be Ruby’s rawest, darkest, funniest and most compelling stage show yet.

In 2022, Ruby Wax went on a search to find meaning.

She booked a series of potentially life-changing journeys.

Ruby Wax brings her brand new tour to Lancaster.

In the Dominican Republic, she went swimming with humpback whales; she joined a Christian monastery; in Greece, she worked in a refugee camp; in California, she did a silent 30-day mindfulness retreat.

The search to find meaning was about to take her in a different direction, no longer journeying in the outside world but within her own mind, and this inner journey would turn out to be the most life-changing journey of all.

She said: “The original idea behind this show was based on the extreme journeys that I wanted to take in order to find an antidote to living a frazzled life.

"Along the way I wanted to find meaning, peace, happiness - the stuff we’re all chasing.

Ruby Wax. Photo by Steve Ullathorne.

"However, after some transcendent experiences, I ended up in a mental institution.

“Obviously, I didn’t find what I was looking for.”

Directed by writer and an Olivier Award-winning director Clare Lizzimore, I’m Not as Well as I Thought I Was, will see Ruby pushing boundaries.

Ruby Wax comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Sunday, October 8.