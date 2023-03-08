News you can trust since 1886
Ruby Wax heads to Lancaster on her brand new tour in October

After four years, Ruby Wax returns to stage, following her critically acclaimed, sell out tour, How To Be Human.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Renowned for her comedy, her fearless approach to tackling mental well-being, and her ability to make audiences laugh and cry in equal measure, I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was, is set to be Ruby’s rawest, darkest, funniest and most compelling stage show yet.

In 2022, Ruby Wax went on a search to find meaning.

She booked a series of potentially life-changing journeys.

Ruby Wax brings her brand new tour to Lancaster.
In the Dominican Republic, she went swimming with humpback whales; she joined a Christian monastery; in Greece, she worked in a refugee camp; in California, she did a silent 30-day mindfulness retreat.

The search to find meaning was about to take her in a different direction, no longer journeying in the outside world but within her own mind, and this inner journey would turn out to be the most life-changing journey of all.

She said: “The original idea behind this show was based on the extreme journeys that I wanted to take in order to find an antidote to living a frazzled life.

"Along the way I wanted to find meaning, peace, happiness - the stuff we’re all chasing.

Ruby Wax. Photo by Steve Ullathorne.
"However, after some transcendent experiences, I ended up in a mental institution.

“Obviously, I didn’t find what I was looking for.”

Directed by writer and an Olivier Award-winning director Clare Lizzimore, I’m Not as Well as I Thought I Was, will see Ruby pushing boundaries.

Ruby Wax comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Sunday, October 8.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (March 10) at 10am via www.livenation.co.uk

