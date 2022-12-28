Puppet adventure story comes to The Dukes Lancaster
A new puppet show presented by the Lempen Puppet Theatre Company comes to The Dukes, Lancaster on February 4, 2023.
Flotsam & Jetsam is a hopeful, adventure story about two very different creatures that must learn to work together.
Flotsam floats, Jetsam sinks - Both their worlds are on the brinks.The jagged arcs of waves and sharks - Chase them both in minds and hearts.
Flotsam is soft, flexible, laid back. She slides and glides through life on the ice.
Jetsam is the opposite, his insectile body is stiff and nervy, alert and watchful, suspicious of all in his forest home.
And then comes the weather… and they are both cast adrift in a world that is strange to them and full of a range of dangers.
Finally washed up on the same island beach they must discover the other and work out how they can work together.
A hopeful, adventure story about two very different creatures that must learn to work together. Visual theatre with original music and delightful puppetry.
Suitable for everyone from four-104.
“I thought the show was engaging, colourful and just the right length for children. It was also funny and touching. The professionalism of the puppetry was exceptional. I loved the bit where Jetsam was running against the storm. The work on his body and limbs were just so realistically done, we could feel the wind with him!”
Lauren Jackson, Events Co-ordinator, The Muni, Colne.
Call the box office tel: 01524 598500 or visit the website here