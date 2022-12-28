Flotsam & Jetsam is a hopeful, adventure story about two very different creatures that must learn to work together.

Flotsam floats, Jetsam sinks - Both their worlds are on the brinks.The jagged arcs of waves and sharks - Chase them both in minds and hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flotsam is soft, flexible, laid back. She slides and glides through life on the ice.

Flotsam and Jetsam puppet adventure comes to The Dukes in Lancaster. Picture by Nik Palmer.

Jetsam is the opposite, his insectile body is stiff and nervy, alert and watchful, suspicious of all in his forest home.

And then comes the weather… and they are both cast adrift in a world that is strange to them and full of a range of dangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally washed up on the same island beach they must discover the other and work out how they can work together.

A hopeful, adventure story about two very different creatures that must learn to work together. Visual theatre with original music and delightful puppetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flotsam and Jetsam puppet adventure story comes to The Dukes in Lancaster next year. Picture by Nik Palmer 2015 www.fotonik.co.uk

Suitable for everyone from four-104.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the show was engaging, colourful and just the right length for children. It was also funny and touching. The professionalism of the puppetry was exceptional. I loved the bit where Jetsam was running against the storm. The work on his body and limbs were just so realistically done, we could feel the wind with him!”

Lauren Jackson, Events Co-ordinator, The Muni, Colne.

Advertisement Hide Ad