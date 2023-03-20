News you can trust since 1886
£50k stuffed in a carrier bag found in vehicle stopped near M6 at Lancaster

A driver has been arrested and a car seized after police discovered a large stash of cash in the footwell after a stop check.

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT

The Volvo was stopped just off junction 34 of the M6 at Lancaster and police discovered the driver had no licence or insurance.

Officers searched the car and found a bag hidden in the footwell containing around £50,000 in cash.

A 24-year-old man from West Bromwich was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Stop check conducted on this Volvo just off junction 34 M6 at Lancaster. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
He has since been bailed, pending further enquiries, until June 18.

The car was also seized.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Stop check conducted on this Volvo just off junction 34 M6 at Lancaster.

"The driver had no licence or insurance.

"A large carrier bag of cash was discovered in the passenger footwell.

"Driver arrested and the Volvo seized section 165.”