£36 bottle of gin stolen from Lancaster railway station pub recovered shortly after theft

A bottle of gin stolen from a pub at Lancaster railway station was recovered soon after by a station support officer.

By Michelle Blade
7 minutes ago - 1 min read

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Staff at the #TiteAndLocke realised a £36 bottle of gin had been stolen and went to our office at #Lancaster.

"We were out, but our Station Support Officer was in.

"She located suspect on the station, challenged him, recovered the gin. Happy to help!”

The Tite & Locke at Lancaster Railway Station. The Lancaster Brewery owned pub is bidding for a National Heritage Rail Award.